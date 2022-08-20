Close menu

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua II: Briton loses world-title challenge by split decision

Briton Anthony Joshua's bid to recapture the unified heavyweight titles ended in disappointment as Oleksandr Usyk produced a terrific performance to win by split decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In a clash billed as the Rage on the Red Sea, a spirited Joshua, 32, showed some aggressiveness and intent - a vast improvement from their first fight - but could not match the brilliance and ring savviness of the Ukrainian.

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 and 116-112 to Usyk, while a third judge gave it 115-113 to the challenger. While there were some close rounds, Usyk was the deserved winner.

