Callum Smith is targeting a world title shot next

Briton Callum Smith moved a step closer to becoming a two-weight world champion with a brutal fourth-round knockout win over light-heavyweight Mathieu Bauderlique in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In an entertaining contest, Smith - a former super-middleweight champion - and the southpaw traded throughout.

Smith, 32, dropped his opponent early in round four, before a vicious left hook finished off the Frenchman.

Also on the undercard of the unified heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, there were wins for Britons Ramla Ali and Ben Whittaker.

Smith may have to wait for WBC shot

It was an impressive performance from Smith in a bout that was a final eliminator for a crack at winning undefeated Russian Artur Beterbiev's WBC belt.

He proved he has the power at light-heavyweight, but his punch resistance was also tested by a live opponent.

Smith has now won 29 professional bouts, with his only defeat coming against Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2020, but he may have to wait a little longer for his shot at a world title.

Beterbiev - who also holds the IBF and WBO titles - is rumoured to be fighting Britain's Anthony Yarde later this year, but it is understood that fight may take place early next year after an injury to the champion.

Ali shines in Saudi's first pro female bout

Ali (right) represented Somalia at the Tokyo Olympics and has won all seven bouts as a professional

British super-bantamweight Ramla Ali produced a dazzling first-round knockout in the first professional women's boxing bout to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Ali stopped the Dominican Republic's Crystal Garcia with a sensational right, which sent her opponent's gumshield flying, with the fight over in just 55 seconds.

The 32-year-old - a Somalian-refugee who took up boxing after being bullied at school - says she hopes to be competing for a world title next.

"It would be nice get a 10-rounder in next and fight for a title," Ali added. "Let's see what the future has in store."

Promoter Eddie Hearn described the bout as "a massive moment" for women's boxing, adding: "World titles are nice but this is historic."

Saudi Arabia has been criticised for using major events to 'sportswash' its reputation in other countries, with campaign group Amnesty highlighting the country's "abysmal" human rights record.

Heavy restrictions on freedom of expression, women's rights and the treatment of the LGBT community have been raised, as has the use of the death penalty for offences not recognised as crimes under international law, and the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

"Ramla Ali's historic fight in Jeddah is obviously a considerable personal achievement for her but like the Joshua-Usyk contest this is primarily about sportswashing for the Saudi authorities," said Felix Jakens, Amnesty International UK's head of priority campaigns.

"Away from the glitz and spectacle of the boxing ring, the reality for women in Saudi Arabia is that they face serious discrimination in marriage, divorce, inheritance and child custody."

Whittaker cruises to unanimous points victory

Whittaker (right) won by unanimous decision, with the judges scorecards reading 60-54, 59-55, 59-55

Earlier in the night, British light-heavyweight Ben Whittaker - who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics - dominated Croatia's Petar Nosic to win their six-round bout on points.

Whittaker displayed a good use of the jab, with a straight right in round four troubling his opponent. He even had time for some showboating, hopping on one leg and smiling towards his corner early in the fight.

At times, Whittaker was guilty of trying to force a finish rather picking his punches, but it was a good learning bout for 25-year-old.

"I tried to box to a game plan," he said. "The coach wanted to work behind the jab. A mature performance and that's what I did."

Whittaker, from West Bromwich, is signed to Anthony Joshua's 258 management and has been tipped by his fellow Briton to become a future world champion. He won his professional debut by knockout in Bournemouth just a few weeks ago.