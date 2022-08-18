Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua: Winning back heavyweight belts from Oleksandr Usyk would be no big deal

Anthony Joshua says it would mean "nothing" to him to regain his heavyweight titles on Saturday.

Joshua, 32, can reclaim the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles by beating Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch.

Asked what it would mean to win back the titles after being written off by so many, the Briton said: "Nothing. It ain't that big of a big deal.

"For everyone else, it is. You're only as good as your last fight. Once I win, [it will be] what's next?"

Joshua will also fight for the Ring Magazine title after Tyson Fury vacated the belt earlier this week.

It is the first time in his 26-fight career that Joshua has challenged for the prestigious belt.

"There's definitely pressure. It would be wrong for me to say there's no pressure, that would be a lie," Joshua added.

"It's going to be tough, it's going to go the rounds, going to get a minute break - it's how I deal with it mentally. I'm ready mentally for that pressure that's where I can thrive."

Despite being able to avenge his defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, Joshua is being backed by few to do the same to Usyk.

The Ukrainian, a former undisputed cruiserweight champion, is undefeated as a professional and comfortably beat Joshua last September in London.

Joshua left long-time coach Rob McCracken after losing to Usyk and hired American Robert Garcia as his new head coach.

After being outboxed by Usyk, Joshua complained about the advice he was given in the corner during the 12-round fight.

But with Garcia now in his corner, Joshua insisted it was down to him to problem solve during the bout.

"I am going to listen to my corner. I've listened to them for the last eight months of training with them.

"Now it's about instinct. I've got to go in there and want it myself. Garcia, Angel [Fernandez], McCracken, my mum, my father can't win this for me. It's just me."