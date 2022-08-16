Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua has won 24 fights, with 22 stoppages, and lost two since turning professional in 2013

Anthony Joshua will not retire if he loses to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

But Hearn admitted the British heavyweight, 32, may not get another shot at a world title.

Joshua faces Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in a bid to reclaim the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles he lost to the Ukrainian in London last September.

"He loves what he does, AJ loves to fight," said Hearn at Tuesday's open workout. "He loves boxing."

Joshua has described the rematch as "must-win" and a successive loss to Usyk, 35, would mean three defeats in his last five bouts.

Hearn admitted "it will be difficult to get a shot at the world heavyweight title" if Joshua is beaten again.

But he added: "Why would you even consider retiring from the sport if you lose to the pound-for-pound number one? Unless you just didn't want to do it anymore."

'Being 'B' side suits Joshua'

'I’ve got to change the narrative' in Usyk rematch - Joshua

Joshua was outclassed by Usyk when they clashed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year, losing on points.

Perhaps for the first time in his 26-fight career, he is an underdog with the bookmakers.

But Hearn said being the 'B side' suits his fighter.

"You have to have the challenger mentality and I can see AJ has that this week," he added.

"That's when you are the most dangerous. Yes he has the cars and the money and the memories, but as we enter the ring on Saturday, he has nothing."

Usyk, like Joshua, was an Olympic gold medallist in 2012. His stellar amateur career was eclipsed in the professional ranks, becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion and winning a heavyweight title in just his third fight after moving up in weight.

But Hearn does not feel the undefeated Usyk is invincible and said it is often his reputation that strikes fear into the opposition.

"People almost trick themselves about how good this guy is," he added.

"Yes, he is pound-for-pound number one, but when you hear all this stuff about him and you're already like, oh OK. Before you know it, you're already drained.

"It happened when Tony Bellew fought him. He was up after six rounds but said he then started overthinking it.

"Joshua has already been in with him. He has seen it before, felt the power. It doesn't mean he wins, but it's a big help to have been there and witnessed the magician-like ability."

'Joshua still has the desire'

'You cannot forget about it' - Usyk on war in Ukraine

Having won Olympic gold in London, Joshua was catapulted into the boxing limelight and signed with Hearn's Matchroom team the following year.

His huge profile and the subsequent expectation which followed was matched by emphatic victories.

Joshua stopped his first 20 opponents and won a world title in just his 16th fight when he beat Charles Martin in 2016.

But Joshua's career has not been without setbacks, nor criticism. He lost his titles to Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019 in one of the biggest shocks in the history of the division, before winning the rematch six months later in Saudi Arabia.

Hearn said that level of scrutiny can take a toll on a fighter, but Joshua's desire to become a three-time world champion is still evident.

"What people don't realise is the weight and stress that fame can put on someone that's not necessarily built for fame," Hearn added.

"A young man from an estate who was going down the wrong path in life. All of a sudden he's put in front of the public life. He can't go anywhere to live the life he wants, play football with friends, go for a coffee.

"People will say he's got tens of millions, houses everywhere, but if he didn't have the desire he wouldn't be here fighting this week. He doesn't need to be here.

"He doesn't care about the money - he's a winner, a competitor. There's many years left for Anthony Joshua, but we want to win on Saturday."