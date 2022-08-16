Amanda Serrano: American to fight Sarah Mahfoud on Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker undercard
Amanda Serrano will fight Sarah Mahfoud on the Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker undercard on 24 September.
Serrano will bid for another world championship belt at Manchester's AO Arena with Denmark's Mahfoud, 32, the current IBF holder at featherweight.
The Puerto Rican, 33, has won world titles at a record seven different weights and already holds the WBO, WBC and IBO featherweight belts.
"I am so excited over the prospect of fighting in the UK," she said.
"It has been on my to-do list for a long time."
The bout will see Serrano back in the ring for the first time since her lightweight loss to Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in April.
The Irish fighter maintained her undefeated record via split decision in the first women's fight to headline the New York stadium.
