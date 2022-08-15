Last updated on .From the section Boxing

'I’ve got to change the narrative' in Usyk rematch - Joshua

Anthony Joshua says he knows Oleksandr Usyk's "tricks" as he looks to "change the narrative" before their heavyweight rematch on Saturday night.

Usyk defends his WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles 11 months after he upset Joshua with a points win in London.

But Joshua feels he has learned from their first meeting as he bids to become a three-time world champion.

"I know what he's going to do, I know what I've got to do," he said in Saudi Arabia, where the bout is being staged.

Briton Joshua suffered just the second defeat of his career against Usyk last September and says he has tried to "reinvent himself" since then.

"I've been in there before, I know his tricks," added the 32-year-old, who is now working with American coach Robert Garcia.

"I've got to go change the narrative. I'm the author of my own movie. I can change the narrative.

"I took myself to the United States, worked with some new trainers. I just wanted to kind of revamp things. I'm going to be 33 in a couple of months.

"I want to try something new, I want to revamp myself, reinvent myself - let me bring in some new coaches."

As well as the three world titles, Joshua and Usyk will also fight for the Ring Magazine belt after Tyson Fury vacated it.

With Fury confirming his retirement for the second time since April, the winner could consider themselves the best active heavyweight in the world.

Ukrainian Usyk is undefeated in his 19-fight professional career, while Joshua has two losses in 26 contests.

Confident of exacting revenge over his 35-year-old rival, Joshua insists people know him as a serial winner.

"I've just got to go in there and do my job, no excuses," he said.

"I'm a winner, I think I'm known as a winner. We've come into the game and just been winning ever since. There's not really nothing else to know about me."