Teofimo Lopez Jr called out everyone on Saturday

Teofimo Lopez Jr wasted no time in calling out rival fighters after his win against Pedro Campa on Saturday.

The 25-year-old American said he is ready to fight the biggest names after moving up to light-welterweight.

Plus, Ben Whittaker's next bout has been announced - less than a month after his professional debut - and Adrien Broner made a statement on his mental health.

Here are just a few talking points from the world of boxing this week.

Lopez steps up and sets sights on big names

It took Teofimo Lopez Jr seven rounds to stop 30-year-old Mexican fighter Campa on Saturday.

The American has spent most of his career at 135lb, but moved up to 140lb for this clash. Now he says he's coming for everyone in the light-welterweight division.

Following his victory, Lopez said: "We want Josh Taylor. We want [Regis] Prograis, we want [Jose] Zepeda. We want all the belts. We want to become a two-time world champion."

Meanwhile, not everyone was impressed with the way his father and trainer, Teofimo Lopez Sr, behaved after the contest, when he stepped in front of the camera to hog the limelight.

Proud dad or attention seeker?

Broner 'won't play inside the ring' after withdrawal

Adrien Broner, who has held world titles in four weight divisions, was due back in the ring in Hollywood on 20 August against former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa Jr.

However, Broner has announced he won't be competing. The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to announce he is taking time instead to look after his mental health.

"Sorry to all my fans but mental health is real and I'm not about to play inside the ring," he wrote. "I've watched a lot of people die playing with their boxing career and that is something I won't do."

American Broner ended a three-fight winless streak when he beat Jovanie Santiago in February 2021.

And he has vowed to return.

"I have to step back and overcome this obstacle before I go put my life on the line inside the square circle again. I know I'm far from being finished with the sport," Broner wrote.

His post was greeted with lots of supportive comments.

American mixed martial artist Tyron Woodley wrote: "Behind you brother!"

Former two-time light-heavyweight champion Badou Jack's message was "stay strong champ!", while ex-welterweight world champion Andre Berto added "prayers up fa my boy."

However, Figueroa Jr has reacted angrily to the withdrawal. Writing on social media, he said: "Not saying you don't suffer from mental health issues, we can all tell you do, just don't use it as an excuse now after you've been undisciplined and not taking this fight [and] training camp seriously."

Olympian Whittaker lands spot on big-fight bill

Rising English star Ben Whittaker will have his second professional fight against unbeaten Croatian Petar Nosic on Saturday, having been added to the undercard of the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title clash in Saudi Arabia.

It will be a big platform for the 25-year-old Olympic silver medallist.

Whittaker impressed on debut at the end of July, stopping Greg O'Neill in two rounds, showing off a lot of skill, bravado and pure entertainment.

This one will be worth watching.

Whittaker made his debut just last month.

British fans have a lot to tune in for.

Lemieux calls time on 15-year career

And finally, former middleweight champion David Lemieux has announced his retirement from the ring at 33.

The Canadian fighter made his pro debut in 2007 and fans and pundits have been giving props.