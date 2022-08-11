Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Eubank Jr and Benn will meet one day shy of 29 years after their fathers fought for the second time

Chris Eubank Jr says he will be "finished" in boxing if he loses to Conor Benn in their catchweight fight on 8 October.

Benn is coming up two weight classes to fight Eubank Jr and the pair argued throughout a lengthy media conference in London.

Eubank Jr suggested the weight cut to 157lbs would leave him at "60%" for the fight.

"If I lose to Conor Benn I am finished," he said.

Addressing his rival, he added: "I'll be 60% on the night and that'll be enough to do whatever I want with you."

Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr were not present at the media event, but the memory of their own rivalry was ever present.

Eubank Jr gave a passionate speech about his decision to accept the fight and undergo what will be a big weight cut given he usually operates at middleweight.

"I don't hate anybody I would ever give anyone that type of power over me. I don't even dislike Conor," he said. "But at the same time this fight is personal. The things his father put my father through, I can't forget and I can't forgive.

"I watched the mental toll and the injuries. Him going to hospital and losing half his tongue. I watched Nigel tell my father on national TV that he hated him.

"These are things I can't forgive. This is a fight where our family names are on the line and we have to uphold them. That's where it makes it personal."

Benn responded: "It's not that deep."

More to follow...