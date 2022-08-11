Close menu

Tyson Fury says he will stay retired and 'walk away' from boxing

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury sat on a throne
Tyson Fury is undefeated in 33 fights

Tyson Fury has "finally decided to walk away" from boxing after confirming he is staying retired.

The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion, 34, said he was retiring after beating Dillian Whyte in April.

But on Tuesday he urged fellow Briton Derek Chisora to accept his offer of a trilogy bout, while in July he said he would fight Anthony Joshua if certain conditions were met.

"On my 34th birthday I say bon voyage," Fury tweetedexternal-link on Friday.

"Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years and, after long hard conversations, I've finally decided to walk away."

In another tweet he added: "See you all on the other side you big dossers 2008-2022."

Since Fury beat Whyte in April, there has been a host of suggestions about what the champion could do next.

Another stint in WWE, an exhibition match against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and a fight against the winner of Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk have all been mentioned.

Joshua is looking to regain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world titles when he fights Ukraine's Usyk in Saudi Arabia on 20 August.

Also on Tuesday, Fury claimed he had hired a new trainer, his long-time friend and fellow fighter Isaac Lowe.

American SugarHill Steward has trained him since 2019, helping Fury overcome Wilder in their trilogy.

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 15:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Awny, today at 15:06

    Great fighter but narcissism at its finest (or worst - however you look at it).

  • Comment posted by A_Latif, today at 15:05

    Yeah, nice one Tyson, see you in a few months on Box Office.

  • Comment posted by Sir Bryan Robson, today at 15:04

    Why? Is he worried he might lose against somebody and then get involved and b trilogy fights? Who is going to beat him?
    Really frustrating !

  • Comment posted by Average Joe, today at 15:03

    Alright Tyson, whatever you say 😉

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 15:03

    Why is this even a story. Great boxer but can’t stand being put of the limelight, especially with other big fights coming up!

  • Comment posted by paulkerton, today at 15:01

    WWE dropping him a suitcase of cash to appear for them in Cardiff then?

  • Comment posted by Hairless in seattle, today at 14:59

    Frustrating that he’ll never fight AJ (though he’d have beaten him comfortably), but too many boxers have 2 fights too many, and mar their record: Fury can retire unbeaten with his head held high….

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 15:04

      Alan replied:
      'Unbeaten' only because Jack Reiss can't count properly.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 14:58

    Is this all because he is barred from the US?

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 14:57

    Funny how Fury always calls other boxers bottlers or scared of fighting him, yet he's retiring without fighting Usyk or Joshua having spent the last few months desperately trying to get a third fight against Derek Chisora. Will stain his career as much as the misogyny, failed drugs tests and ridiculously long count he was given in the first fight against Wilder.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 14:55

    Tune in next week for next instalment …

  • Comment posted by acunningstunt, today at 14:55

    its this kind of nonsense tyson that will ebb away at your legacy......don't do a ronnie o'sullivan and leave people not caring whether you threaten to retire or not

  • Comment posted by ren, today at 14:54

    We’re just double checking this retirement.

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 14:54

    Boxing is a rough sport - you put your life on the line every fight you take. It's absolutely his call to make to retire. If he's going to make that call then he should stick to his guns and stop with the drama and flip-flopping, and also understand that the fact he didn't go for the belt-unifying fight against Usyk/Joshua will forever hang over his career.

  • Comment posted by Karl, today at 14:53

    Fury is overrated and has and is still dodging Joshua

    • Reply posted by Martin, today at 14:59

      Martin replied:
      Undefeated

  • Comment posted by brian, today at 14:51

    I'm pretty sure we haven't heard the last of him!

    • Reply posted by ProSportsCoach, today at 14:55

      ProSportsCoach replied:
      Unfortunately

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 14:51

    wow, lot of angry people on HYS today, so what if he changes his mind, it has no impact you you

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 14:56

      Tom replied:
      The big mouths on here wouldn't dare say anything to Fury's face

  • Comment posted by Homebro, today at 14:51

    Death , taxes and Fury fighting again …that is the old saying is it not?

  • Comment posted by Ralf K Dean, today at 14:51

    He should team up with Ronnie O'Sullivan and they could both do a farewell tour together.

  • Comment posted by Jeb, today at 14:50

    See you in the ring again soon Tyson.

