Tyson Fury says he will stay retired and 'walk away' from boxing

From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury sat on a throne
Tyson Fury is undefeated in 33 fights

Tyson Fury has "finally decided to walk away" from boxing after confirming he is staying retired.

The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion, 34, said he was retiring after beating Dillian Whyte in April.

But on Tuesday he urged fellow Briton Derek Chisora to accept his offer of a trilogy bout, while in July he said he would fight Anthony Joshua if certain conditions were met.

"On my 34th birthday I say bon voyage," Fury tweetedexternal-link on Friday.

"Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years and, after long hard conversations, I've finally decided to walk away."

In another tweet he added: "See you all on the other side you big dossers 2008-2022."

Since Fury beat Whyte in April, there has been a host of suggestions about what the champion could do next.

Another stint in WWE, an exhibition match against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and a fight against the winner of Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk have all been mentioned.

Joshua is looking to regain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world titles when he fights Ukraine's Usyk in Saudi Arabia on 20 August.

Also on Tuesday, Fury claimed he had hired a new trainer, his long-time friend and fellow fighter Isaac Lowe.

American SugarHill Steward has trained him since 2019, helping Fury overcome Wilder in their trilogy.

