Former world champion Ricky Burns thinks Scotland's Commonwealth Games boxing medallists can "100%" make it to the top in the professional game.

But he suggests that they should be in no rush to give up on any Olympic dreams they may still harbour.

Sam Hickey, Sean Lazzerini and Reese Lynch struck gold in Birmingham.

"They can go as far as they want," Burns tells BBC Scotland. "It is all down to them, if they keep training away, training hard, keeping busy."

Dundonian middleweight Hickey was named as the best male boxer at the Birmingham event, while team-mates Matthew McHale and Tyler Jolly also won bronze.

"Reese had just won bronze at the world championships, the first person from Scotland to do that," Burns, who has been part of the Boxing Scotland coaching set-up for the last 18 months, points out.

"Sam has had good success in tournaments as well, coming away with medals at all these tournaments, the same with Sean. When people were watching them, they can see that they have got talent - who knows how far they can go?"

Burns was a world champion at super-featherweight, lightweight and light-welterweight and has plenty of advice for Scotland's emerging talents should they be aiming for Olympic glory in Paris in 2024.

"Although it is an unbelievable achievement to get there and win gold at the Commonwealth Games and the way they represented themselves, the whole team that is, just keep the sensible head on - don't lose focus on what is next," the 39-year-old says.

"Although I did have quite a lot of amateur fights, I never had the international experience that these boys have got, never got the chance to go to all these big tournaments.

"I would say to them 'just keep doing what they are doing'. If they are looking for the Olympics, keep that goal in mind - that is what they need to look forward to."

Burns stresses that the more success they achieve at such competitions, "it will stand you in better stead when you do turn professional, obviously getting a better deal with promoters and stuff like that".

"They are training and boxing fighters from all over the world, so they are more than capable of turning professional," he adds.