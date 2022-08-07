Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Michael Conlan lands a punch on Miguel Marriaga in Saturday night's featherweight contest

Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan wants to avenge his defeat by Leigh Wood after a comfortable victory against Miguel Marriaga.

Conlan, who was knocked out by Wood in their WBA title fight in March, secured a unanimous points win over Colombian Marriaga in Belfast on Saturday.

"If we get a rematch, fantastic, but if not give me someone else," said 30-year-old Conlan.

"It's up to him, but to be honest I'm sick of talking about the guy."

Wood inflicted Conlan's first professional defeat and first knockout in Nottingham as he retained his WBA title.

Conlan was on course for victory before a powerful punch sent him through the ropes and on to the canvas in the final round.

Marriaga caught Conlan with a big punch in the final round at the SSE Arena but this time he stayed on his feet and secured victory.

"I'm actually glad that happened as it it got rid of a few demons for me - it shows that if I'm hurt I can survive," said Conlan.

"It was very important. As much as any fighter says everything is OK, we all have demons and we all have doubts.

"If you have the right mixture of fear and confidence it plays well. You're put in the same place where the same thing could have happened but it didn't.

"I changed how it went, I did the right things and made the right moves instead of doing silly stuff and being caught where I shouldn't be.

"It was a very good fight, a great learning fight and a great building fight."