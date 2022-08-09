Close menu

Tyson Fury: WBC champion urges Derek Chisora to accept trilogy offer

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments65

Derek Chisora parries a shot from Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury has beaten Derek Chisora twice before

Tyson Fury has urged Derek Chisora to accept his offer to fight him in a trilogy bout.

The WBC heavyweight champion, 33, said he was retiring after his last win over Dillian Whyte in April.

But speaking on Instagram, Fury revealed he had made an offer to veteran heavyweight Chisora, whom he has beaten twice.

"You're running, Derek, from the trilogy," Fury said. "You call yourself war, you should call yourself chicken."

Chisora, 38, defeated Kubrat Pulev on points in July and has resisted calls for him to retire.

The victory over Pulev ended a three-fight losing streak and Chisora said after that win he would like to fight Deontay Wilder or Fury.

"Get the contract signed," Fury added, confirming reports he was seriously considering fighting again. Fury beat Chisora on points in 2011 before defeating him in their rematch three years later.

Chisora's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed last week Chisora had received an offer from Fury's camp, but had turned it down as it "wasn't enough money".

Analysis - will Fury fight again?

'There is nothing more I can do' - Tyson Fury on potential retirement

BBC Sport combat sports editor Coral Barry

It seems the possibility of Fury fighting again grows with each passing day.

The former unified champion's retirement announcement raised eyebrows, with few fans and pundits believing the undefeated Gypsy King was indeed finished with fighting.

Since then there has been a host of suggestions about what Fury could do next. Another stint in the WWE, an exhibition match against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and of course, a fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, have all been mentioned.

Promoter Frank Warren this week told Talksport Fury has "itchy feet" and believes his fighter wants to challenge the winner of Usyk v Joshua in an undisputed heavyweight undisputed clash.

It seems Fury will fight again and the next few weeks are likely to determine whether that will be in the professional heavyweight ranks or not.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

65 comments

  • Comment posted by Halfmanhalfback, today at 13:13

    Top level boxing is too farcical. All the big guys avoiding one another. AJ only fought Usyk because he thought he could beat the " smaller man ". AJ and Fury making endless excuses why they are not fighting each other.
    Maybe Fury and Usyk will get it on before long but I'm not holding my breath.
    Fury is starting to morph into a giant Conor McGregor..... too much hype.. not enough fight.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 13:11

    The is the fight I am desperate to see

    …. Said nobody.

  • Comment posted by menzies, today at 13:09

    I can't pretend to understand boxing or how they make the fights, and not sure anyone does, but I'd like to see Tyson fight the winner of Usyk v AJ. Would be splendid

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 13:07

    Who?

  • Comment posted by bigboybaz69, today at 13:05

    Fury's ducking Usyk - plain and simple.

    • Reply posted by Jason, today at 13:13

      Jason replied:
      No he’s not, he is making sure he has a fight before. Otherwise he could out of the ring for 12 months if he fights Usyk.

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 13:05

    The 2nd fight was an absolute battering, a 3rd fight could prove one too many for Chisora.

  • Comment posted by O BEN O, today at 13:05

    Fury wat else do u want...brutality on ur opponent???... Pls retire oooo lol

  • Comment posted by Glenn, today at 13:04

    More comebacks than Frank Sinatra

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 13:04

    Fury is unbeaten.
    He has fought all comers.
    He’ll beat AJ and Usyk with ease.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 13:03

    After Fury had easily overcome his Mandatory in Whyte, this is a smart warm up fight before unification fight probably against Usyk. Fury’s first fight with Chisora in which Fury was the underdog was a great fight, the second in which Fury fought southpaw was one sided. Fight makes good business sense for both.

  • Comment posted by LockStockBringo, today at 13:01

    Fury owes Otto Wallin a rematch.

    • Reply posted by Jason, today at 13:08

      Jason replied:
      I like Wallin, he has been messed around by Whyte and I look forward to his next fight. He is well though of in the US gyms.

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 13:01

    It wouldn't even be a fight, so one sided, Fury faces tougher in sparring than that punch bag Chisora.

  • Comment posted by Kieran Sharkey Dromiskin, today at 13:00

    fury is a fraud. picking another easy fight and avoiding AJ

    • Reply posted by ska13492, today at 13:05

      ska13492 replied:
      Who is AJ? You mean that loser who can’t beat a cruiserweight 😭😭😭

  • Comment posted by Refresh, today at 12:58

    If some how AJ gets past Usk they wouldn’t get him out the dressing room against Fury.
    He hates the game since they’re hitting him back.

  • Comment posted by Taz, today at 12:54

    I would rather see Fury fighting Paris than Chisora. Nobody wants to see him fight Chisora again. Once Paris gives him a backhand to the face, then he will be ready to come out of retirement and I expect he will be challenged by Jake Paul

  • Comment posted by Rich, today at 12:53

    Wants a warm up fight before fighting probably Usyk (as I think he'll expose the absolute style over substance of Joshua again) in a unification bout to try and cement his status. THEN he'll retire, with nothing more to accomplish, unless he loses a unification bout and takes a rematch. Can definitely see him going to WWE or similar after that.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 12:52

    It’s high time fury stopped bullying these smaller men

    Time for Tom Staltman to start training and get in ring next year. With good years training he would blow fury away.

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 13:01

      TheMassDebator replied:
      🤣🤣🤣 You are a clown if you think any man with only a years training would stand a chance against a career boxer

  • Comment posted by ProudCornishMan, today at 12:48

    Despite me being a life long boxing fan I frankly despise the way that Fury and others do not respect the Heavyweight title, retire fine but hand belt back stop playing games.

    Oh for the respect the title was given by the likes of Rocky Marciano in his quote

    "What could be better than walking down any street in any city and knowing you're the heavyweight champion of the world?"

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 12:47

    Why is Fury only interested in fights he knows he won't lose?

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 13:01

      brackensmammy replied:
      Wilder and Klitschko?

  • Comment posted by maxbrain, today at 12:47

    Fury is a joke, why fight a spud luke Chisora Again

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 12:59

      Leanne replied:
      "luke Chisora"?
      Am I missing something here, I thought his first name is Derek.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport