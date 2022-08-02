Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Danny Garcia revealed that he has suffered "deep depression" during 20 months away from fighting.

American fighter Danny Garcia used his post-fight interview on Saturday to talk about struggling through "deep depression" and anxiety.

Fans and fighters have applauded his candour.

Meanwhile, Chris Eubank Jr has emerged as an unlikely potential contender to fight Jake Paul, after the Hasim Rahman Jr fight fell through.

Here are just a few talking points from the world of boxing this week.

Fans applaud Garcia's mental health message

Garcia came back from 20 months out to get his career back on track on this weekend, with a win over Jose Benavidez Jr.

The 34-year-old, from Philadelphia, is a former unified champion at 140lbs and has also won the WBC's version of the title at 147lbs.

On Saturday, he followed up his win with a powerful message.

Ryan Garcia shared a message of support for his fellow fighter. He is someone who has also spoken candidly about his own mental health struggles, explaining that he withdrew from a fight against Javier Fortuna last year in order to look after his mental wellbeing.

There have been similar messages of support from around Twitter.

One of the messages of support for Garcia

Paul to face Eubank Jr?

Jake Paul v Hasim Rahman Jr is off. The fight was scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden this coming Saturday.

However, last Sunday, it was announced by Paul's promotional team, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), that Rahman had pulled out, owing to a dispute over weight.

YouTube star-turned-boxer Paul, 25, has called Rahman "unprofessional."

Rahman, though, blames Paul and his team for the cancellation.

In the meantime, though, a potential replacement has emerged.

Chris Eubank Jr has put himself forward to save the event.

One man who had something to say about that was Conor Benn. A fight between himself and Eubank Jr is expected to be announced soon, but, as yet, we still have no confirmation.

Serrano defends Paul

If Saturday's event at Madison Square Garden can't be saved, one person who will definitely miss out is Amanda Serrano. She was set to fight Brenda Karen Carabajal on the undercard.

Among all the disappointment, Serrano has defended Paul and his promotion team after the event was called off with such late notice.

Serrano fought an epic battle against Katie Taylor back in May - and some boxing fans want to see that rematch happening sooner, rather than later.