Hasim Rahman Jr was named as Paul's next opponent after a planned bout with British boxer Tommy Fury fell through

Jake Paul's promotional team have accused Hasim Rahman Jr of a "lack of professionalism" after their fight on 6 August was called off.

Rahman had stepped in after a planned bout between Youtuber-turned-fighter Paul and British boxer Tommy Fury was called off.

However Paul's promotional team say Rahman has failed to make an agreed fight weight.

They said they were "left with no choice but to cancel the event".

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) said fellow American Rahman had signed an agreement to fight at 200lb but a weight check on Friday showed he was 215lb.

They added he weighed 216lb when the agreement was signed in early July.

Rahman's team wanted to agree a 215lb limit but the New York State Athletic Commission said it would not sanction a bout unless it was held at 205lb.

"MVP and Jake Paul will not reward someone that has conducted themselves in such a deceiving and calculated manner," Paul's team added.

"The boxing community must hold Hasim Rahman Jr liable for his lack of professionalism."

Featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano was also down to fight on the card.

The Fury fight was called off following travel issues, with Tommy - brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and a former Love Island contestant - unable to enter the United States.

"First Tommy Fury fumbled and now Hasim Rahman crumbled," Paul wrote on Twitter.

"These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me."