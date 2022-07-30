Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Billam-Smith won his previous fight in April by flooring opponent Tommy McCarthy in the eighth round

Chris Billam-Smith retained his European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles with a gruelling points victory over Isaac Chamberlain in Bournemouth.

Billam-Smith, 31, took the unanimous decision in the all-English fight, with each judge scoring the fight 117-111.

After the fight he thanked his wife Mia and newborn son Frank for inspiring him.

"What an incredible night," Billam Smith. "I've got learning to do but I will learn."

Billam-Smith could now get an IBF cruiserweight world title shot against the recently crowned champion Jai Opetaia, whose manager was ringside.

The headline fight at the Bournemouth International Centre was the first big bout for Billam-Smith in his hometown.

He dominated in the early stages but Brixton's Chamberlain came back into a bout that saw momentum swing between both fighters.

Chamberlain was bleeding heavily from a cut above his left eye late on.

"It wasn't my night," he said. "This was my first ever 12-rounder. I'll be back."