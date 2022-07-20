Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury said he had promised his wife Paris (right) he would retire after his last fight against Dillian Whyte in April

Retired WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will return to the ring to fight Anthony Joshua - if the bout was free to watch and attend in England.

Fury said he was "over" boxing in June, but has now said he would sign a contract if his conditions are met.

"The fight has got to be for free," Fury said in an Instagram post.

"Free-to-air on television and all tickets go for free. No money is to be made off of this British, historic fight if it happens."

The 33-year-old Briton added: "There's the terms, I'm in the driving seat, take it or effing leave it."

Fury beat compatriot Dillian Whyte to retain the WBC title in his last fight in April, before telling fans he would be retiring and sticking to a promise made to his wife.

He then said in June he would fight again for £500m.

Joshua, meanwhile, will be looking to regain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world titles when he fights Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 20 August.

The Briton, 32, lost the pair's first meeting in London last September.