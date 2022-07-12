Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor has vacated two of his four world titles since beating Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor: Portrait of a Fighter Coverage: Watch on BBC One from 23:40 BST, Wednesday 13 July.

Josh Taylor has said he is ready to agree a rematch with Jack Catterall after vacating his WBA and WBC light-welterweight titles.

Taylor, 31, retained his undisputed status with a controversial win over Catterall in February.

The Scot spoke to 5 Live Boxing about his plans, saying: "I'm trying to manoeuvre so I can get the rematch with Jack Catterall.

"I've vacated two belts to make sure that happens. It's on his side now."

Catterall, 29, has continued to push for a rematch following the first fight, a contest that was awarded to Taylor through a controversial split decision win.

With many pundits and fans believing Catterall was a clear winner, the scoring led to an investigation from the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) into the judges' scorecards and the BBBofC 'downgraded' judge Ian John-Lewis as a result.

Taylor gave an insight into a difficult camp marred by weight issues in a BBC Scotland documentary 'Portrait of a Fighter', which will air on BBC One on Wednesday night.

If the rematch was to happen next, Catterall would challenge Taylor for the WBO and IBF titles.

Suggesting he would perform at a higher level in any rematch, Taylor added: "I had one bad night but I'm still the best in the world. I still believe I am the best on the planet at 140lbs, but I want to revisit that bad night because that is my career worst performance.

"You'll never see me boxing like that again."

On the chance of a rematch with Catterall being his next bout, he added: "I've cleared the path to stop all the mandatories getting in the way. I've done everything in my power that I can.

"We're just waiting around for the next couple of weeks. But I'm not waiting around, I'm not stalling my career for Jack Catterall."