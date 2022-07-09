Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Agyarko has won all 12 of his professional fights

Belfast fighter Caoimhin Agyarko secured a dominant victory over Lukasz Maciec to claim the WBA International Super-Welterweight title in London.

Agyarko won the bout via unanimous decision with the judges scoring it 100-90, 100-90, 99-93 in his favour.

While his Polish opponent caught him with some decent shots, Agyarko controlled the 10-round encounter.

It was his debut at super-welterweight and the win improves the 25-year-old's record to 12 wins from 12 fights.