Close menu

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: YouTuber calls off fight with Briton

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury picture side by side
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were scheduled to fight on 6 August

Jake Paul says his upcoming fight with Tommy Fury on 6 August has been cancelled.

Briton Fury, 23, was denied entry to the United States last month for a scheduled press conference to announce the fight.

YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul, 25, gave Fury until Wednesday to resolve his visa issues.

But he said on social media: "Fury's received a termination notice. Second time in a row he has pulled out."

Paul and Fury were originally scheduled to meet last December, but light-heavyweight Fury called off the fight due to a chest infection and broken rib.

Paul says he will now push ahead with plans to fight on 6 August at Madison Square Garden and will announce a new opponent.

"MVP [Most Valuable Promotions] did everything it could to help him and team. He wasn't interested and he literally went into hiding," added the American.

"Second time in a row I'm going to step up and take on a new opponent on short notice."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport