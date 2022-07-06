Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were scheduled to fight on 6 August

Jake Paul says his upcoming fight with Tommy Fury on 6 August has been cancelled.

Briton Fury, 23, was denied entry to the United States last month for a scheduled press conference to announce the fight.

YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul, 25, gave Fury until Wednesday to resolve his visa issues.

But he said on social media: "Fury's received a termination notice. Second time in a row he has pulled out."

Paul and Fury were originally scheduled to meet last December, but light-heavyweight Fury called off the fight due to a chest infection and broken rib.

Paul says he will now push ahead with plans to fight on 6 August at Madison Square Garden and will announce a new opponent.

"MVP [Most Valuable Promotions] did everything it could to help him and team. He wasn't interested and he literally went into hiding," added the American.

"Second time in a row I'm going to step up and take on a new opponent on short notice."