Jake Paul is looking for a new fighter to face - so who might step in?

It looks like Jake Paul v Tommy Fury is off. Again.

With no word from Fury about their upcoming fight, Paul has decided that it's time to move on.

Plus, fans have been reacting to the news of a significant double-header for women's boxing in London in September, as Mikaela Mayer prepares to face Alycia Baumgardner on the same card as Savannah Marshall's meeting with Claressa Shields.

Here are just a few talking points from the world of boxing this week.

Has Tommy fumbled it?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul says he's looking for a new contender to face.

The 25-year-old, who has a perfect professional record of five wins, was set to face Manchester-born fighter Fury, 23, in New York on 6 August. However, Fury, half-brother to two-time heavyweight champion Tyson, told his fans last week that he had been denied permission to travel to the US for a press conference.

There has been no word from Fury since and Paul has repeatedly goaded his rival, accusing him of trying to dodge the fight - eventually setting a deadline.

With that deadline now having passed, we await to see if another challenger will step in.

This will be the second time that Fury has missed a scheduled fight against Paul. They were set to meet in December last year, until Fury pulled out with a rib injury and illness.

A bumper night for women's boxing

Saturday, 10 September was already going to be a huge night for women's sport, and it just got even bigger.

British fighter Savannah Marshall, 31, is set to challenge American Claressa Shields, 27 for the undisputed middleweight championship - a fight that has been 10 years in the making.

And it's now been confirmed that American fighters Mikaela Mayer, 32 and Alycia Baumgardner, 28, will be the co-main event on the night, as they meet in a super-featherweight unification bout.

The news of both fights makes for a real, showcase event, that could build on the momentum for women's boxing that was accelerated when Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano headlined at a sold-out Madison Square Garden back in April.

There are some, however, who are saying that these two bouts deserve their own, separate fight night.

Canelo and Garcia burn their bridges

It's funny to think that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Ryan Garcia were once on the same team.

The former sparring partners have taken the gloves off this week and firmly dispensed with any residual goodwill towards one another.

Until recently, undisputed super-middleweight champion Alvarez, 31, was effectively a mentor to 23-year-old Garcia. However, in February, the American decided to move from Alvarez and trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Alvarez had previously questioned the young man's work ethic.

Garcia seems to have reignited the argument by suggesting that he thinks Gennady Golovkin will beat Alvarez when the pair meet for the third time in September.

Mexican star Alvarez responded by rubbishing the younger man's career achievements, citing the fact that he has never won a world title.

In 2011, Alvarez became the youngest light-middleweight world champion by defeating Britain's Matthew Hatton.

Garcia isn't impressed by that, apparently.

Wassabi beef

And finally, as one YouTuber's bout looks to be in the balance, it was confirmed on Friday that YouTube stars JJ Olatunji - aka KSI - and Alex Wassabi will face one another in August.

Wassabi has beaten KSI's brother Deji in the ring three times previously, most recently in March, so this one has a bit of history.

It is certainly getting some traction online.

Meanwhile, KSI also graciously offered Jake Paul a space on the undercard.

We wouldn't hold our breath on Paul agreeing to being second on any billing.

KSI faced Paul's brother Logan twice in the ring, before the pair patched up their rivalry.

Birthday bumps

British fighter Jack Catterall turned 29 on Friday and it was nice to see Josh Taylor wishing him well.

And Taylor may have the opportunity to exchange some birthday bumps with Catterall in the near future.

Taylor retained his undisputed status with a controversial points win over Catterall in February and was lined up to face mandatory challenger Jose Zepeda next. However, the 31-year-old Scottish fighter relinquished his WBC super-lightweight title last week, leaving the door open for a rematch.