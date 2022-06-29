Close menu

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua II: Briton 'desperate' to reclaim heavyweight titles

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua pose for pictures
Anthony Joshua says he is 'desperate' to beat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch on 20 August.

Usyk took Joshua's WBA (Super), IBF and WBO titles in September, but the Briton, 32, is "hungry" to become a three-time world champion.

The fight takes place at Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia and Joshua said: "Let me get in there and do my job.

"I'm not a comedian, I'm not someone who likes big speeches. I'm definitely hungry, definitely hungry."

Joshua won his one other rematch in his professional career, when he beat Andy Ruiz Jr on points in a 2019 contest, also staged in Saudi Arabia.

"I'm definitely desperate to get my hands on the titles," he added.

Usyk is undefeated in 19 fights, but caused a big upset when he dethroned Joshua following a step up from cruiserweight, where the Ukrainian was the undisputed champion.

The 35-year-old has seen his life turned upside down since that success as Russia invaded his homeland.

The rematch was delayed until August and the decision was then taken to hold it in Saudi Arabia,

The Gulf country has faced accusations of human rights violations and is currently launching a military operation in Yemen that has caused a humanitarian crisis.

Usyk wore a Ukraine-inspired blue and yellow 'colours of freedom' T-shirt to the press conference in London and, in a short speech, appeared to deny the suggestion money was the motivation for travelling to Saudi.

"Everything I do in my life, the way I live and the way I fight is something I enjoy," he said.

Blips happen but the hunger is still there - Joshua

"I'm not fighting for money or the recognition. Many people want the recognition so others remember them, but I don't need this, I don't need to become a great.

"I'm just doing my job now and I will continue doing this while my heart is beating. The only thing I am on my way to doing is to save my soul. But everything else that is happening to me is just life."

At a press conference last week in Saudi Arabia, the fighters and organisers were asked no questions about sportswashing fears and there were no questions allowed during the London media event.

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by U DO MY EDIN DZEKO, today at 17:00

    who?

  • Comment posted by HHGH1874, today at 16:59

    Just knock him out AJ, you ain't beating him on points.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 16:57

    Hopefully just a formality before Usyk vs Fury, an actual fight fans want to see.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 16:57

    AJ has to change tactics totally to stand any chance else it will just be a repeat of last time. He needs to be aggressive and go for broke and try and push Usyk around like Chisora did. He gave Usyk much more to worry about than AJ did because he used his size to try and dominate. That's AJs only chance. Fighting tentatively off the back foot like last time wont work.

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 16:55

    I like AJ but surely Usyk v Fury is the fight that most people want to see.

  • Comment posted by Inmyopinion, today at 16:55

    I dont like the sound of "desperate". AJ needs a game plan and a backup plan and needs to be cool-headed to execute. Being highly motivated - well we would expect that or he shouldnt be a boxer, but "desperate" sounds worrying.

  • Comment posted by ivor hardy, today at 16:53

    Boxer v bodybuilder......

  • Comment posted by Finnerstoun, today at 16:53

    You worry for AJ after this likely second defeat. Undoubted talent, but seems to always surround himself with staff that do not get the best out of him.

    World Champion Usyk, on the other hand, is coming into his first defense on the back of the most extreme preparation you could imagine. I honestly can't see AJ troubling him second time around.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 16:50

    Usyk schooled Joshua, and will do it again.

  • Comment posted by ADG, today at 16:47

    AJ has all the tools to be a heavyweight great, although it does seem he cannot change strategy mid fight, he should not of tried boxing Usyk but just bullied him with size advantage. Similarly with Ruiz, there was no plan B in the first fight.

  • Comment posted by Walks619, today at 16:47

    I am a casual boxing fan, i enjoy the big fights... This line bothers me. A lot...

    "Anthony Joshua says he is 'desperate' to beat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight rematch on 20 August.

    Usyk took Joshua's WBA (Super), IBF and WBO titles in September"

    Almost a year and neither has fought. You get 10 years at the top maximum, why does it take so long to get things done? Its an embarrassment

    • Reply posted by jimbob48, today at 16:49

      jimbob48 replied:
      Money

  • Comment posted by the city gent, today at 16:46

    unless someone has taught AJ how to move his feet arpund the ring and use the jab whilst moving he will not get close to Uysk, watch the last round again on how after 11 rounds of being schooled Uysk put on a show just to prove how superior his skills are and to tell AJ do you really want a rematch? Uysk on points again unless the war in Ukraine has taken his eye off the prize... hope not.

    • Reply posted by bigdawg, today at 16:58

      bigdawg replied:
      Did you see Uysk's face after the last fight? Think he got pretty close.

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 16:46

    Unfortunately Usyk is no pudding like 39 year old Pulev, old Povetkin, no-hopers like Martin, Molina, Takam, Breazeale or uninspired and average like Paint Dry Parker. Joshua has been found out. Even lost to a cherry pick gone wrong in Ruiz who has beaten nobody except Joshua. The hype train has come to an end and Usyk will put him down when they next meet.

  • Comment posted by sillybilly, today at 16:46

    Nobody cares - Boxing - a ‘Sport’ where the intention is to actually give your opponent brain damage is not a sport and it is manipulated by thugs and gangsters however brave (and stupid) the fighters might be.

    • Reply posted by jimbob48, today at 16:48

      jimbob48 replied:
      And Rugby, American Football etc. They are grown men who know the risks. Their choice just like it's yours not to watch.

  • Comment posted by jimbob48, today at 16:46

    No chance for Joshua. Usyk is far to skilled for him. See this ending early this time.

  • Comment posted by david4663, today at 16:39

    Needs an early ko or Usyk will school him again. Good luck AJ

  • Comment posted by Spurtle, today at 16:37

    It will need Joshua's best performance so far to beat Usyk. I don't fancy him to do it but you never know. He has at least changed trainers which is a start. If he doesn't manage it I hope the focus is more on what a great champion Usyk is than on Joshua being average.

  • Comment posted by Monkeysquirrel, today at 16:35

    His only chance IMO is if he uses his size advantage, bullies Usyk around and lands some big hits on him. No way can he try and outbox him like the first time, otherwise he's toast.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 16:59

      Tim replied:
      I'm pretty sure he knows that, I'm expecting a very aggressive performance from AJ. This isn't just rolling the dice à la Wilder, it's choosing to use the advantages that nature gave him.

  • Comment posted by m1084, today at 16:32

    Joshua slipping away like Amir Khan. Promising start to their career then it's all about the talk/bling/celeb status/attention that overrides any talent they have

  • Comment posted by pdv123, today at 16:32

    not sure he has the heart for a fight once he gets caught with a clean punch, he seriously needs to change his style to win this one otherwise its the end of his career

