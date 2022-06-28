Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tommy Fury was due to appear at a press conference on Wednesday in the United States

Tommy Fury has been denied entry to the US before his scheduled press conference with Jake Paul on Wednesday.

The British boxer is due to fight YouTube star Paul on 6 August in New York.

But Fury revealed on social media he had been stopped by US authorities at Heathrow airport on Tuesday.

He said: "I have no clue why they would not allow me to travel today and neither does any of my team or my lawyer."

"I'm trying to resolve it, I'm in the middle training, guys. It's a massive shock to me and my team," Manchester-born Fury added.

The 23-year-old is the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and unbeaten in his professional career after eight fights.

The boxers share a father, John Fury, who has been unable to enter the US due to a previous criminal conviction.

"As soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by a Homeland security officer that was there, that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn't able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know," added Tommy.

"I've been training for a fight this whole time and that's all I've been doing."