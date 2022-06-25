Last updated on .From the section Boxing

McCullagh is a former Celtic and WBO European super-bantamweight champion

Derry fighter Tyrone McCullagh has retired from boxing at the age of 31.

McCullagh made the announcement on social media, saying that "a brain aneurysm and major inactivity" were key factors in his decision.

The former Celtic and WBO European super-bantamweight champion's final bout was a shock defeat by Brett Fidoe a year ago.

He said he knew his career was over after that loss, but that it took him a year to "come to terms with it".

"When I first started boxing at the age of nine in the Ring Club in Derry, all I ever wanted to do was win an Irish title," he said.

"Here I am 22 years later and I've nine Irish titles, represented Ireland at every level, captained my country at senior level, won a Celtic title as a professional, won a WBO European title and headlined my own shows.

"I've achieved more that I ever could have dreamt of all those years ago. Boxing has given me the best moments of my life, I've travelled the world and met some friends for life through it. But it's time to look at the bigger picture."