Last updated on .From the section Boxing

All of Artur Beterbiev's wins have come inside the distance

Light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev knocked out American rival Joe Smith Jr inside two rounds to add the WBO title to his WBC and IBF belts.

The unbeaten Canada-based Russian scored three knockdowns before the fight was stopped with just over 40 seconds of round two left.

The win sees Beterbiev, 37, improve his record to 18-0 - all by knockout.

"Joe is a little bit open, and it was more easy for me to get him," he said.

Beterbiev is now focusing his attention on the prospect of a unification fight with Russia's WBA champion Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light-heavyweight crown, although Britain's Anthony Yarde is another possible opponent.

"I've had two unification fights and unification fights are more interesting," he added.

"I prefer to unify. I want to be undisputed."

Reports said Smith, 32, who had started well but was quickly overwhelmed by his opponent, was taken to hospital immediately after the bout.

He had a standing count at the end of round one and after barely withstanding a flurry of vicious shots from Beterbiev at the start of the second round, there was no way back and referee Harvey Dock had no option but to end it.