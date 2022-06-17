Last updated on .From the section Boxing

George Kambosos has activated his rematch clause with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Haney, 23, beat Kambosos on points in Melbourne this month to win the WBC, WBA (Super), IBF and WBO lightweight titles.

"Yes, the rematch is happening, 100%. I have activated the rematch clause," Australian Kambosos told NewsCorp.

The rematch is likely to be held in Australia, with Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane potential venues.

Unbeaten American Haney was the WBC champion before he beat Kambosos to become the first undisputed champion in the lightweight division for 32 years.

Haney agreed to travel for a first fight held in Melbourne and although a venue has yet to be chosen for the rematch Kambosos said the bout "will be in Australia".

"I know I can win a rematch," Kambosos added.

"I will make some changes and this is my destiny to show how great I am and get those belts back.

"I am blessed to get the shot again. Not many Australian boxers can say they've had three world title fights in a row."