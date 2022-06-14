Tyson Fury is the unbeaten and reigning WBC heavyweight champion

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he will "100%" return to the boxing ring at some point and hinted he could be tempted to face the winner of the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk fight for the right price.

The 33-year-old suggested he would retire after knocking out Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley in April to retain his title.

But on Tuesday he said he was planning for "something big" to happen.

"We've exciting news coming," he said.

Asked in an interview with Queensberry Promotions external-link if he would be seen in the ring again at some point in the future, Fury added: "100%. Just like in the movie when Jerry Maguire shouted 'Show Me The Money!'."

Fury's promoter Frank Warren said he had recently been in discussions with the British boxer about a return to fighting.

Exhibition bouts have been suggested as a possibility, with Fury linked with a crossover fight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

"Me and Frank has something spectacular coming but it does not involve Usyk or Joshua, at this moment," Fury added

"I will make a decision on all this but I have only just fought three months ago. I would not be expected to fight until October, November, December anyway.

"But because I have said I am retiring everyone is on me. 'Are you really retired? Have a couple more fights' - every single day."

While Fury says a fight against Usyk or Joshua is not in his immediate plans, he has not ruled it out at a future date.

Fury is unbeaten in 33 bouts and retirement would mean he would miss out on an opportunity to fight for the undisputed crown, and with it a chance to cement his status as Britain's greatest ever heavyweight.

Usyk currently holds the other four world heavyweight belts and he is set to defend those titles against Joshua at some point this year. external-link

Once that fight is done, Fury suggested a bout against the winner could be possible but that it would take a lot of money to tempt him to take it on.

"What I would say to the people who want this fight to happen is: you better have a big cheque book," he said.

"Because to bring the big GK out of retirement to redeem this country - yet again - it's going to cost.

"I am a prize fighter and I do fight for prizes, but it is going to cost if you want me to do a mission on this middleweight and show what a real heavyweight does to them.

"And that will be expensive, they will need deep pockets and then we can talk."