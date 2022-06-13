Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua lost on points to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's future fights will be screened on DAZN after the broadcaster confirmed a "groundbreaking" link-up.

The move ends Joshua's deal with Sky Sports, which has been in place throughout his professional career.

The new deal is reportedly worth £100m a year to the 32-year-old from Watford.

Joshua is due to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch in August after the Ukrainian beat the Briton on points in London last September.

"I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster," said Joshua, who will become a global ambassador for DAZN as well as a special advisor to the group.

"Negotiations at this level take time, so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want - knockouts in the glamour division."

Joshua won Olympic gold at London 2012, before turning professional, has won 24 of his 26 bouts, and held the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world titles.