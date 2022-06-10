Close menu

Hiroto Kyoguchi beats Esteban Bermudez to retain WBA light-flyweight title

Japan's Hiroto Kyoguchi celebrates his victory against Mexican Esteban Bermudez in Guadalajara
Kyoguchi is now unbeaten in 16 fights, with 11 knockouts

Japan's Hiroto Kyoguchi successfully defended his WBA light-flyweight world title with an eighth-round stoppage of Mexico's Esteban Bermudez in Guadalajara.

It was a fourth title defence for 28-year-old Kyoguchi.

Bermudez, blood pouring from his face, was checked by a doctor after the seventh but was allowed to continue.

However, the referee stepped in after a relentless start to the next round from Kyoguchi, whose record is now 16-0.

