James Tennyson was nicknamed 'the Assassin' due his clinical and spectacular punching

James Tennyson has announced he has made the "very tough" decision to retire from boxing at the age of 28.

His last fight was a knockout defeat by Mexico's Jovanni Straffon in May 2021 and he ends his 10-year professional career with 28 victories and four losses.

"Big thanks for the support I have received from everyone over the years," said the Northern Irishman.

"I will be forever grateful for having you all as part of my journey".

Tennyson turned professional as a teenager and, after claiming two Irish featherweight and super-featherweight title along with numerous Celtic and British belts, his first shot at a world title came in a defeat by Devin Farmer in the USA in 2017 for the IBF super-featherweight crown.

He made the step to lightweight and subsequently won six fights in a row, however he took a break from the sport following his defeat by Straffon and has now ended his time in he ring.

"I could never have imaged my life without boxing, however after a well-needed break and plenty of time to reflect on my career, life, my son James and partner Oonagh, I have made a very tough decision to call it a day," added Tennyson.

"Having surpassed my expectations by achieving a lot more in boxing than I could ever have imagined, by starting out as a kid with a temper to fighting for world titles, packed out arenas and winning eighth great titles along my journey.

"My advice to any young person with any ambition and drive would be, 'you will lose 100% of the chances you don't take in life, get a good team around you and chase your dreams'."