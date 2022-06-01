Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Michael Conlan suffered the first defeat of his professional career in March's dramatic bout with Leigh Wood

Michael Conlan will return to action against Colombia's Miguel Marriaga in a homecoming bout in Belfast on 6 August.

Conlan suffered the first defeat of his professional career in March's dramatic WBA featherweight title fight with Leigh Wood.

The 30-year-old will take on Marriaga at SSE Arena as part of the Feile an Phobail Festival, which he will headline for the third time.

"I'm very excited to be back fighting in my beloved Belfast," said Conlan.

Conlan, who was unbeaten in 16 bouts before the defeat by Wood, added: "Miguel is a great fighter, and together we'll give the fans a memorable night at The SSE Arena. This bout will get me straight back in the mix for world titles, and I'm relishing the task at hand."

Belfast native Conlan beat Irish former world champion TJ Doheny at Falls Park last August to set up a shot at the WBA title.

Ahead on the judges' scorecards, Conlan looked set for victory as a pulsating contest entered the final round, only for Nottingham's Wood to find a knockout punch that sent the Belfast-born fighter through the ropes and on to the floor.

Marriaga, whose record stands at 30-5, is a three-time world title challenger but has fallen short against Nicholas Walters, Oscar Valdez and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The 35-year-old last fought against Eduardo Ramirez in December and fell to a unanimous decision defeat.