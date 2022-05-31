Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Ken Buchanan (right) with his son Mark

Scottish boxing great Ken Buchanan has been diagnosed with dementia, his son has confirmed.

Mark Buchanan said the disease "has likely come as a result of his sport".

Buchanan, 76, who now lives in a care home in his home town of Edinburgh, became the undisputed lightweight world champion in 1971.

"The result of my father's dementia leaves him at times of being very forgetful," his son Mark said in a statement.

"My father has good days and bad days, as those who are familiar with dementia will know.

"There has been a number of sporting stars of late announcing their dementia and at the age of 76 my father's dementia has likely come similarly as a result of his sport."

Buchanan defeated Ruben Navarro in 1971 to become Scotland's first ever undisputed world champion, a feat only matched 50 years later when Josh Taylor - who Buchanan has mentored - beat Jose Ramirez.

The Scot first claimed the WBA world title in the searing heat in Puerto Rico against Panama fighter Ismael Laguna in 1970, in what is still considered one of the best wins overseas by a British boxer.

His son Mark said the decision was made to transfer his father to a care home due to his "increasing vulnerability" and added they had turned down an invitation to be inducted into the West Coast USA Boxing Hall of Fame due to his declining health.

He added: "It is likely that my father's public appearances will now be limited. We are forever hopeful that my father will be able to attend the unveiling of his statue [in Edinburgh] likely to be in August 2022.

"My father's legacy has been passed on to many great Scottish boxers since the 1970's and I hope my father's world championship wins in the USA will continue to inspire young Scottish boxers to be great champions."