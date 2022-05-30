Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Harris Akbar (right) beat teammate Garan Croft (left) to win Britain's only gold medal at the European Championships

Harris Akbar won gold as GB Boxing claimed eight medals at the European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.

Bradford's Akbar beat British team-mate Garan Croft, who took silver, in the final of the light-middleweight division.

Akbar follows Luke Campbell (2008) and Peter McGrail (2017) as the third Englishman since 1961 to be crowned European Champion.

In total, GB won one gold, three silvers and four bronze medals.

"It's amazing," said Akbar. "I can't put this into words. This is my first time in a European final and the first at senior elite level.

"Garan is an immense fighter and this shows you what GB Boxing is all about. We are two of the best in Europe and it goes to show how elite our boxers are. I am over the moon and I just can't wait for it to properly settle in when I'm back home.

"Then I'll know how buzzing I really am."

For Croft, the silver medal matched his achievement in winning the same medal at the under-22 European Championships earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Kiaran MacDonald lost to Spain's Martin Molina in the final of the flyweight division to win silver and middleweight Lewis Richardson narrowly lost to Gabriel Dossen to also take silver.

Welterweight Ioan Croft, middleweight Sam Hickey, heavyweight Lewis Williams and super-heavyweight Delicious Orie all won bronze medals.

GB Boxing's Performance Director, Rob McCracken, said: "It has been a fantastic week with lots of positives for the team.

"These results, at an early stage in the cycle, put us in a good position for the rest of the year as we look forward to helping them get more experience ahead of the Olympic qualification campaign for Paris that will get underway next year."