European Championships: Dylan Eagleson misses out on European gold
Dylan Eagleson has won a silver medal for Ireland at the European Championships following a unanimous decision defeat in the final.
The Bangor bantamweight lost to French fighter Billal Bennama in the decider in Armenia.
The 19-year-old was competing in his first senior tournament.
Galway middleweight Gabriel Dossen will fight for a gold medal against England's Lewis Richardson later on Monday.
Eagleson had an unanimous 5-0 win over Bulgaria's Daniel Panev Asenov in his semi-final but was convincingly beaten by Bennama in the final.
The teenager is competing in his first senior competition after winning bronze in the European U-22 championships in March, and will represent Northern Ireland at this summer's Commonwealth Games this summer.