Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Bangor bantamweight Dylan Eagleson (left) won bronze in the European U-22 championships earlier this year

Dylan Eagleson has won a silver medal for Ireland at the European Championships following a unanimous decision defeat in the final.

The Bangor bantamweight lost to French fighter Billal Bennama in the decider in Armenia.

The 19-year-old was competing in his first senior tournament.

Galway middleweight Gabriel Dossen will fight for a gold medal against England's Lewis Richardson later on Monday.

Eagleson had an unanimous 5-0 win over Bulgaria's Daniel Panev Asenov in his semi-final but was convincingly beaten by Bennama in the final.

The teenager is competing in his first senior competition after winning bronze in the European U-22 championships in March, and will represent Northern Ireland at this summer's Commonwealth Games this summer.