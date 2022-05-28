Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Mark McKeown (R) proved too slick for Joshua John in their Celtic featherweight title clash

Two Welsh titles and one Celtic belt were decided at Swansea LC on Saturday night as professional boxing made a long-awaited return to BBC Wales.

Joshua John from Port Talbot lost his unbeaten record as Scotland's Mark McKeown took an unanimous decision for the vacant Celtic featherweight belt.

Cardiff fighter Lloyd Germain outpointed Risca's Jake Tinklin to claim the Welsh welterweight title.

Gerome Warburton beat Morgan Jones to become Welsh middleweight champion.

The fights were shown live on BBC Two Wales, the first time for 17 years that professional boxing has been shown on a pan-UK BBC TV channel.

UK users can watch all the action on demand here.

On the undercard, Moses Jolly won his pro debut heavyweight fight against Lamah Griggs, although another rookie, Tatenda Mangombe, lost on his lightweight bow to Nathan Howells.

Light welterweight Tom James beat Karl Sampson, Ryan Pocock saw off super middleweight rival Seamus Devlin, while welterweight James Atkins had too much for journeyman Matar Sambou.