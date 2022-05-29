Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Bangor bantamweight Dylan Eagleson (left) won bronze in the European U-22 championships earlier this year

Bangor bantamweight Dylan Eagleson and Galway middleweight Gabriel Dossen will fight for a gold medals at European Championships.

Eagleson, 19, had an unanimous 5-0 win over Bulgaria's Daniel Panev Asenov while Dossen beat Salvatore Cavallaro of Italy.

Both are now guaranteed at least a silver medal in tomorrow's finals.

Eagleson will face against Billal Bennama of France with Dossen up against England's Lewis Richardson.

The Bangor teenager is competing in his first senior competition after winning bronze in the European U-22 championships in March, and will represent Northern Ireland at this summer's Commonwealth Games this summer.