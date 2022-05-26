Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Mullaghbawn welterweight Eugene McKeever will now look to regroup for his Commonwealth Games challenge after bowing out in Armenia

Armagh welterweight Eugene McKeever and Dublin boxers Luke Maguire and Jack Marley bowed out of the European Championships in Armenia on Thursday.

Mullaghbawn man McKeever, 23, lost on a 5-0 verdict to Serbia's number two seed Vakhid Abbasov in their last-16 bout.

Dublin light-middleweight Maguire was edged out on a 3-2 decision by Georgia's Eskerkhan Madiev.

Heavyweight Jack Marley lost against Greece's Vagkan Nanitzanian when the Irishman's cut eye led to a stoppage.

The fight had to be halted in the second round with the Greek then getting the verdict.

McKeever, a member of the Holy Family club in Drogheda, will now focus on regrouping for the Commonwealth Games.

Belfast fighter JP Hale and Bangor man Dylan Eagleson are among four Irish fighters who have reached quarter-finals in Yerevan.

Sean Mari and Gabriel Dossen will also compete in last-eight bouts on Friday.

Nineteen-year-old Eagleson, who boxes for the St Paul's club in west Belfast, secured a 5-0 unanimous decision over Turkey's Muhammet Sacli on Tuesday so set up a quarter-finals meeting with Spain's number two seed Gabriel Mascunano Escobar.

Hale is also just one win away from securing a medal after beating Finnish third seed Arslan Khataev on a 3-2 split decision on Wednesday.