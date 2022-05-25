Last updated on .From the section Boxing

JP Hale won his last-16 encounter in Armenia on Wednesday

Belfast fighter JP Hale is just one win away from securing a European Championships medal after beating third seed Arslan Khataev on Wednesday.

Hale clinched a split 3-2 victory over his Finnish opponent in Yerevan to progress to Friday's quarter-finals.

Sean Mari and Gabriel Dossen will also compete for Ireland at the last-eight stage after wins on Wednesday.

However, team captain Adam Hession is out following a 4-1 defeat by Belgium's Vastile Ustoroi in the 57kg division.

Mari beat third seed Omer Ametovic of Serbia on a 4-1 decision in the flyweight category while Dossen was a unanimous winner against Bulagria's Mofid Rami Kiwan in the 75kg class.