Last updated on .From the section Boxing

By Kal Sajad BBC Sport at O2 Arena

Joshua Buatsi moved closer to a light-heavyweight world-title shot by beating Craig Richards on points in an all-British classic in London.

One judge scored it 116-112, with two scoring it 115-113, to hand Buatsi a unanimous decision win at the O2 Arena.

Buatsi, a 2016 Olympic silver medallist, has now won all 16 professional fights since turning professional in 2017.

The fight was a eliminator for Dmitry Bivol's WBA title.

More to follow.