Olympians Karriss Artingstall and Lauren Price speak to Steve Bunce on decision to turn professional

Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall will make her professional debut in Coventry on 25 June.

Also on the card is undefeated lightweight Adam Azim looking for the fifth win of his pro career.

Crowd favourite Sam Eggington fights unbeaten Pole Przemyslaw Zysk for the IBO super-welterweight title.

Boxxer tournament winners Cori Gibbs and Dylan Cheema are also in action, as well as fellow prospects middleweight Shakiel Thompson, super-lightweight Kaisee Benjamin and Welsh super bantamweight Rhys Edwards.

There is also a rematch between River Wilson Bent and Tyler Denny for the English middleweight title after their first fight ended in a controversial draw last year.

England's Artingstall won bronze at featherweight at the Tokyo Olympics and will turn pro just a few weeks after Price, who won gold at middleweight in Japan.

Welsh boxer Price has her first fight in the paid ranks on 11 June on the undercard of Richard Riakporhe's cruiserweight fight against Fabio Turchi.