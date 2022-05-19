Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lisa O'Rourke won a gold medal at just 20 years of age

Ireland's Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke have won gold medals at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

Broadhurst beat Imane Khelif of Algeria in the light-welterweight division after being awarded a unanimous decision by the five judges.

O'Rourke defeated Helena Panguane of Mozambique in the light-middleweight category on a split 4-1 decision.

Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington are Ireland's only previous gold winners.

Taylor has gone on to remain undefeated in her professional career so far, while Harrington collected an Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, which were delayed from 2020 until 2021.

Former European junior and youth champion Broadhurst had to battle in her semi-final victory over Turkey's Sema Caliskan but was always in control in Thursday's final.

She had twice previously reached the quarter-finals and will fight for Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games this summer.

O'Rourke, 20, from Roscommon, also ran out a comfortable winner in her final, although she went into the final round level on two cards.