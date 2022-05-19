Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conlan will return to the ring five months on from losing a sensational world title fight to Leigh Wood

Northern Ireland featherweight Michael Conlan is set for a ring return in Belfast on 6 August - five months after his dramatic world title defeat.

The venue and opponent are yet to be confirmed as the 30-year-old seeks to extend his professional record to 17-1.

Conlan beat Irish former world champion TJ Doheny at Falls Park last August to set up a shot at the WBA title.

However, he lost to Englishman Leigh Wood in a dramatic title bout in March.

Ahead on the judges' scorecards, Conlan looked set for victory as a pulsating contest entered the final round, only for Nottingham's Wood to find a knockout punch that sent the Belfast-born fighter through the ropes and on to the floor.

It was the former amateur world champion's first defeat in professional boxing after 16 consecutive wins - and he allayed fears over his health afterwards.

Conlan has fought three times in his hometown, once at the SSE Arena and twice outdoors at Falls Park as part of Feile an Phobail.