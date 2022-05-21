Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Cameron (right) won every round on all three judges' scorecards

Chantelle Cameron retained her WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine light-welterweight belts with a dominant points win over Victoria Bustos at London's O2 Arena.

Northampton-born Cameron outclassed the Argentine, with all three judges scoring 100-90 in her favour.

Cameron, 31, is now unbeaten in 16 professional fights and could next face American WBA and WBO champion Kali Reis in an undisputed bout.

"That's the fight we want," promoter Eddie Hearn said.

"She is obviously marking time for a big undisputed fight. Bustos is a seasoned two-division world champion and she won every round, boxed really well and needs one of those mega fights now."

Bustos, who lost to Irish superstar Katie Taylor in 2018, tasted defeat for the seventh time in her 30-fight career.

Classy Cameron in complete control

In her first outing since October, when she beat Mary McGee to unify the division, Cameron looked in complete control throughout, against a durable and seasoned campaigner.

Cameron quickly built a strong lead, with the gulf in class between the two clear to see from the opening bell.

The champion walked Bustos and troubled her with straight rights in rounds two and three. On the occasions Bustos attempted to advance towards Cameron, she was walked into counters to the body.

As the fight progressed Cameron landed more cleanly and showcased more variety of shots, with her use of the uppercut particularly impressive.

At the final bell, with Bustos bloodied and marked up, it was clear there was only one winner.

Big fights & recognition await

Despite world honours, Cameron has said she "fell off the radar" after a fight against Reis - for all the belts - fell through earlier this year.

Should she face - and beat - Reis in 2022, Cameron could be presented with more lucrative bouts against champions around her weight division.

American Jessica McCaskill holds all four belts at welterweight, meaning Cameron could contest back-to-back undisputed title fights in separate divisions.

Cameron has also previously called out undisputed lightweight champion Taylor, a marquee name in the sport who last month beat Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in a historic fight for women's boxing.

A match-up against Taylor is the big-money fight in women's boxing, but one Cameron has said is unlikely to happen. It would, however, provide the Irish superstar an opportunity to become a three-weight champion.

Whether it is Reis, McCaskill or even Taylor, Cameron is on the cusp of big fights and gaining the recognition she deserves.