Ioan (left) and Garan (right) Croft used to train with their father and at Cardigan ABC.

The village of Crymych in Pembrokeshire has around 800 inhabitants and you can bet every one of them has heard of the Croft twins, Garan and Ioan.

Boxing mad since they were seven years old, the duo are now set for a huge summer of competition.

Named in the GB squad for the European Championships, the 20-year olds are also looking ahead to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"We push each other as hard as we can," Garan Crofts told BBC Sport Wales.

The brothers both won silver medals at the under-22 European Championships in Croatia in March and have now been named in the senior squad for the European Championships.

Garan and Ioan are part of a 14-strong squad that will compete in Yerevan, Armenia.

The competition will serve as a great test of where they are in their young careers, with both boxers now training full-time in Sheffield as part of the Team GB 'podium squad' after 10-years developing at Cardigan ABC.

"It is a big step up from what we have done before, this is the next level and we look forward to it, it'll be tough, but exciting," Garan added.

"Since we've been kids, it has felt extremely normal for us to be competing together, it feels more normal to be together, it's nice to both be going.

"It is a big summer for us, a good chance to get our names out there and sky rocket things by winning."

Luckily, double gold medals are on the agenda for the twins, who compete at different weight classes with Ioan a welterweight and Garan competing at light-middleweight, sibling rivalry is a non-factor.

"We both had our first fights in February 2012 when we were 10, we had been training for two or three years before then," Ioan recalls.

"We are looking forward to making names for ourselves.

"There is never an element of jealousy, we are always rooting for each other."

Garan admits having a family face watching and supporting you on the road, can be a giant boost.

"We started sparring when we were seven or eight in the kitchen and we've slowly built our way to being full time boxers in Wales and now Sheffield with the Olympic programme," he added.

"Hopefully we get to watch all of each others' fights when we are out there, it is a real boost to know your brother is there supporting you.

"We push each other as hard as we can.

"We both know we have a good chance this summer to get our names out there."