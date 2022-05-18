Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Scotland's Reese Lynch won bronze at last year's World Championships

GB Boxing has named a team of 14 boxers to compete at this weekend's European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.

The team includes Scotland's Reese Lynch, who won bronze at the 2021 World Championships, and twin brothers Ioan and Garan Croft.

The Croft twins, 20, from Crymych in Wales both won silver medals at the U22 European Championships in Croatia in March.

"Having my brother with me is great," light-middleweight Garan said.

"It's something we have always done from being young and it's great that we can still do this even though we're competing on the world stage."

Team GB squad

Flyweight: Kiaran MacDonald, Jake Dodd

Featherweight: Niall Farrell

Light-welterweight: Joe Tyers, Reese Lynch

Welterweight: Ioan Croft

Light-middleweight: Garan Croft, Harris Akbar

Middleweight: Sam Hickey, Lewis Richardson

Light-heavyweight: Taylor Bevan, George Crotty

Heavyweight: Lewis Williams

Super-heavyweight: Delicious Orie