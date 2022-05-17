BBC to show semi-finals and finals of 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships
|2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships
|Venue: Basaksehir Youth and Sports Facility, Turkey Date: Wednesday, 18 May
|Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, website and app from 11:50-15:00 BST and evening session from 15:50-19:00 BST.
The semi-finals and finals of the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships will be shown live on BBC iPlayer from 11:50 BST on Wednesday.
Team GB's six athletes failed to reach the last four after tough draws.
But Ireland's Lisa O'Rourke and Amy Broadhurst are guaranteed at least bronze. Only Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor have managed to win medals at World Championships for the country.
The finals begin on Thursday and will conclude on Friday.
BBC coverage
Wednesday, May 18
Afternoon session 11:50-15:00 BST & evening Session 15:50-19: 00 BST
Thursday, May 19
Finals 15:50-19:00 BST
Friday, May 20
Finals 15:00-19:00 BST
How have the GB fighters performed?
It has been a mixed tournament for the British contenders as Team GB narrowly missed out on medals in Istanbul.
Six women travelled to the tournament - Charley Davison, Kerry Davis, Demie-Jade Resztan, Shona Whitwell, Rosie Eccles and Helen Jones - as well as light-middleweight and GB hopeful Cindy Ngamba.
Ngamba is considered a huge talent, but is yet to be given the green light to represent Team GB and fought under refugee status.
Welsh duo, flyweight Jones and welterweight Eccles, were eliminated in the last 32, but there was better news for the rest of the squad as they reached the quarter-finals.
The quartet were a victory away from securing at least bronze medals, but were beaten in their bouts on Monday.