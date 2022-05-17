Last updated on .From the section Boxing

BBC will show the semi-finals and finals from Turkey

2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships Venue: Basaksehir Youth and Sports Facility, Turkey Date: Wednesday, 18 May Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, website and app from 11:50-15:00 BST and evening session from 15:50-19:00 BST.

The semi-finals and finals of the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships will be shown live on BBC iPlayer from 11:50 BST on Wednesday.

Team GB's six athletes failed to reach the last four after tough draws.

But Ireland's Lisa O'Rourke and Amy Broadhurst are guaranteed at least bronze. Only Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor have managed to win medals at World Championships for the country.

The finals begin on Thursday and will conclude on Friday.

BBC coverage

Wednesday, May 18

Afternoon session 11:50-15:00 BST & evening Session 15:50-19: 00 BST

Thursday, May 19

Finals 15:50-19:00 BST

Friday, May 20

Finals 15:00-19:00 BST

How have the GB fighters performed?

Charley Davison (right) was one of Team GB's stars to reach the quarter-finals

It has been a mixed tournament for the British contenders as Team GB narrowly missed out on medals in Istanbul.

Six women travelled to the tournament - Charley Davison, Kerry Davis, Demie-Jade Resztan, Shona Whitwell, Rosie Eccles and Helen Jones - as well as light-middleweight and GB hopeful Cindy Ngamba.

Ngamba is considered a huge talent, but is yet to be given the green light to represent Team GB and fought under refugee status.

Welsh duo, flyweight Jones and welterweight Eccles, were eliminated in the last 32, but there was better news for the rest of the squad as they reached the quarter-finals.

The quartet were a victory away from securing at least bronze medals, but were beaten in their bouts on Monday.