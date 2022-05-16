Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Broadhurst defeated Serbia's Jelena Janicijevic in the quarter-final

Ireland are guaranteed two medals at the Women's World Boxing Championships after Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke reached the semi-finals.

Dundalk light-welterweight Broadhurst defeated Serbia's Jelena Janicijevic in their quarter-final in Istanbul.

O'Rourke then secured her place in the last four with a unanimous decision win over Ani Hovsepyan of Armenia.

Belfast pair Michaela Walsh and Carly McNaul fell short of the medal positions by losing in the quarters.

Featherweight Walsh went down in the first round before being beaten by Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan on a unanimous decision.

McNaul, meanwhile, lost her quarter-final to Brazilian Caroline De Almeida on a unanimous decision.

Broadhurst and O'Rourke will join Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington as the only Irish women to have won a medal at the World Championships.