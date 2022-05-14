Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Michaela Walsh is a twice Commonwealth Games medallist

Michaela Walsh is one win away from a guaranteed medal at the World Championships after going through to the quarter-finals.

The Belfast featherweight beat Ukraine's Valeriia Yeroshenko with a 3-2 split win in the last-16 in Istanbul.

Walsh had previously earned a unanimous verdict over US fighter Amelia Moore.

She will meet Karin Ibragimova of Kazakhstan in the last eight on Monday and a win would secure at least a bronze medal.