World Championships: Michaela Walsh one win away from a medal after last-16 win
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Michaela Walsh is one win away from a guaranteed medal at the World Championships after going through to the quarter-finals.
The Belfast featherweight beat Ukraine's Valeriia Yeroshenko with a 3-2 split win in the last-16 in Istanbul.
Walsh had previously earned a unanimous verdict over US fighter Amelia Moore.
She will meet Karin Ibragimova of Kazakhstan in the last eight on Monday and a win would secure at least a bronze medal.