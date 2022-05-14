Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor has been stripped of his WBA super-lightweight title, according to the world governing body.

However, the Scottish fighter claims he made the decision to vacate the belt.

The WBA had ordered Taylor to make a mandatory defence of his title against Dominican Alberto Puello, who is unbeaten in 20 fights.

Taylor won the belt against Regais Progais in 2019 and most recently defended it in a controversial points win over Jack Catterall in February.

"The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee, in accordance with the organization's rules, has decided that the Super Lightweight title, which was held by the Scottish Josh Taylor, is vacant," said a WBA statement.

Taylor, 31, who is unbeaten in 19 fights, still holds the IBF, WBO and WBC belts, but has hinted he may step up in weight to 147lbs.

After beating England's Catterall he said it was likely to be his last bout at that weight.

The Scot held belts at a raucous OVO Hydro in Glasgow, despite most observers believing his opponent had claimed a stunning upset.

Two judges scored in favour of Taylor, who was floored in the eighth round, in a verdict met with widespread disbelief and described as "disgusting" by the Catterall camp.

"It's probably my last fight at 140, to be honest, but we'll see how it goes," Taylor told the BBC. "Anybody, anybody in the world - 147, 140, I'll fight anybody."